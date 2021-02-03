The government has perpetual right and access to the foreshore and the sea of Fomm ir-Riħ according to a public deed between the land owners and the government, published by Ramblers Malta.

Ramblers published the excerpt on Wednesday after access to a secluded bay at Fomm ir-Riħ was blocked by a metal gate some days ago.

The access was temporarily restored following widespread anger.

But the environment ministry said the land has been private "for decades" and there are plans to submit a formal planning application to block off the site because of the danger of nearby terrain.

MaltaToday later reported that the land is owned by developers' lobby president Sandro Chetcuti.

His lawyer Michael Grech then told Times of Malta the metal gate, which blocked access to the bay, was installed because the area is private and the path leading down to the sea was in a dangerous state.

He noted that the path was also private and served for private access.

Because the land is private, Grech said, Chetcuti could be held responsible if a person is injured there.

In a post on Facebook, Ramblers Malta published an excerpt of the 1983 deed.

The deed “establishes gratuitously” in favour of the government, “on whose behalf the Commissioner of Lands accepts, a perpetual right and access therefrom to the foreshore and the sea over a divided portion of land situated in the locality of Fomm ir-Riħ”.

Ramblers said in their post this meant that “no private landowner” has the “power or the right” to close off access to the passage, through the use of a gate or otherwise as this is “entirely the prerogative of the government of Malta”.