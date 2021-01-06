The health authorities have advised the Education Ministry not to reopen schools in view of an expected surge of COVID-19 cases, the Malta Union of Teachers said on Wednesday.

It said it had learned of the advice by the health authorities through multiple sources but said the Education Ministry was ignoring it.

It warned that unless the advice is heeded, it will take it upon itself to protect teachers and pupils and issue directives later on Wednesday.

Government schools are due to reopen on Thursday after the Christmas holidays, but COVID-19 cases have been increasing over the past few days, reaching a record 224 on Wednesday.

The opening of schools in October, after the summer holidays had been delayed while new protocols were put in place to protect pupils and teachers in 'bubbles'.

Earlier this week the MUT said it was holding talks with the government over the current situation and was keeping a close eye on the number of new virus cases.

In a statement issued to Times of Malta on tuesday night and before the record number of new cases was announced, the education ministry said state schools would "reopen as per scholastic calendar on Thursday".

Is insisted it had taken "all necessary measures" according to guidelines issued by the health authorities, which had previously led to the reopening of schools in October.

"While appealing for responsibility from those who feel any symptoms and hence should not attend school and get tested, the ministry for education will continue to follow all directions, guidance and advice by the health authorities," it said.