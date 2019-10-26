Opposition leader Adrian Delia has refuted the Prime Minister’s claims that he is fuelling tensions against foreigners, instead saying that the government is “importing slavery”.

“The ones who are fuelling such tensions are those who have led to a situation whereby Maltese couples are being priced out when trying to rent a property by nine foreign workers, who are willing to stay crammed together in order to pay just €100 each per month,” he said.

The Nationalist Party leader was reacting to Joseph Muscat's criticism when interviewed on Saturday morning on the party’s radio station.

Apart from this issue, Dr Delia also focused extensively on government’s policy on migration saying Joseph Muscat has gone from calling for pushbacks to failing to repatriate those who do not deserve asylum

The PN leader once again lashed out at the government over the influx of foreign workers, saying this was testament to its reliance on cheap labour.

Describing such an economic policy as “importing slavery from non-EU countries”, he said that this was pushing the country’s infrastructure to the limit.

Dr Delia insisted he was not fanning the flames of racial hatred. He said the PN had nothing against foreigners, as long they would contribute to improve the skills of Maltese workers such as in the case of the Lufthansa Technik, which set up its base in Malta under a PN-led government.

Ħal Far riots

Dr Delia also defended his stance on the recent riots at the Ħal Far open centre, saying the Opposition’s concerns were directed at the manner in which the authorities handled the situation. Staff and police officers were completely outnumbered and left to face the rioting migrants alone, he said.

Moreover, he said that the government had failed to put the migration challenge on the EU’s agenda.

If Europe will not start investing in Africa, arrivals will continue and increase from hundreds to thousands and from thousands to millions. With climate change such phenomenon will only keep rising - Adrian Delia

“If Europe will not start investing in Africa, arrivals will continue and increase from hundreds to thousands and from thousands to millions. With climate change such phenomenon will only keep rising,” he said.

Dr Delia said Malta should be demanding by right to be given adequate resources to patrol the Mediterranean and establish clear terms of reference on how to handle cases involving stranded migrant ships.

“There should also be a system that migrants who do not qualify for asylum are repatriated immediately,” he said.

However, he pointed out that this did not mean that genuine cases should not be treated in a humane manner.

“We have never advocated for migrants and babies in distress not to be rescued,” he pointed out.

Finance Minister must take action

The Opposition leader also expressed concern on the “reputational damage” being done by government’s inaction on corruption, even against those within.

He said that rather than resigning, they were being given even more responsibilities by the Prime Minister.

He also called on Finance Minister Edward Scicluna to take action to stop the country being “robbed” through certain deals like the privatisation of three state hospitals, which was costing taxpayers €50 million per year.

“Rather than pass the buck, the Finance Minister is obliged to flag these matters,” he said. Dr Delia insisted that so far there was nothing to justify the millions paid to Vitals and subsequently Steward Healthcare.