Ministers in Malta already have the power to approve warrants for the interception of citizens’ communications without judicial approval or oversight, MEP David Casa said on Wednesday.

He was reacting in a statement to a report by French news agency Disclose that a confidential memo indicated that Malta, France, Italy, Finland, Greece, Cyprus and Sweden are pushing for a new EU-wide media protection law to retain a clause authorising the surveillance of journalists in the name of national security. The report was also carried by Times of Malta on Tuesday.

Casa said politicians in Malta could approve warrants for the interception of citizens’ communications without judicial approval or oversight.

"This state of affairs is all the more worrying in the context of the rule of law collapse Malta has experienced over the last years," he said.

Casa pointed out that the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia has indicated that it was time to change the way that warrants for surveillance were issued.

“This is not a power that should be in the hands of a politician, but rather it should be for the judiciary alone to grant such intrusive powers and only after due consideration of legal constraints,” he said.

Casa said that when it comes to journalists, the situation was even more delicate and sensitive.

“If surveillance is allowed, then it must come with the most stringent and robust safeguards that protect the crucial principle of the protection of sources and the necessity not to interfere with their investigative work."

He said that the government had an abysmal track record when it came to respect for journalists.

“Government should act immediately to change the relevant law and in the meantime, it should withdraw its support for the broad text within the European Media Freedom Act that would allow for surveillance on journalists for undefined national security interests.

“It is a very flimsy excuse to wait for, and then attempt to undermine European legislation in place of actually bolstering the safeguards necessary against arbitrary government. Time and time again, the Labour Government shows how committed it is to clinging onto power irrespective of how draconian the means," Casa said.