The government will be offering the public "free contraception" from next year, Health Minister Chris Fearne said in Parliament on Wednesday.

The roll-out will ensure better family planning for young people as well as help tackle the growing number of sexually transmitted infection (STI) cases, Fearne said. The number of STI cases had dipped during the pandemic, the minister said, but had picked up soon after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

He did not say what type of contraceptives will be available, although the Labour Party had pledged ahead of the March general election that it would distribute the contraceptive pill and the intrauterine contraceptive device for free if elected.

The PN had also made a similar electoral pledge.

Fearne also said the government will be opening more GU clinics in the coming months and will also unveil its national sexual health policy. The policy was shelved in recent years as the government went back to the drawing board.

The Social Determinants of Health Unit within the Superintendence of Public Health is currently conducting a national sexual and reproductive health survey that aims to explore the Maltese resident population’s knowledge, attitudes and behaviour on the topic.

The survey will serve to identify important aspects to be tackled at a national level including prevention, treatment and services required to address sexual health needs. The results will feed into updates to the national sexual health policy, Fearne said.