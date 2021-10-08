The government has pledged to have 90% of the goods and services it purchases conform to green public procurement criteria by 2027.

It had previously committed to reach a 50% target by the same date, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said in a press conference on Friday.

“As the biggest consumer in the country, the government wants to align its efforts to meet its climate goals, including lowering emissions,” Farrugia said.

“We want to lead by example and not simply implement policy and allow others to take the first step.

”Some of the measures include the purchasing of electric vehicles for government entities, electronics with environmentally friendly components and selecting cleaning services that make use of sustainable products.

Farrugia added that the private sector was also keen to follow in this example.

“I have no doubt the private sector is geared up to go in this direction, the only thing holding them back is price parity,” he said.

Aaron Farrugia addressing the news conference. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“Electric cars, for example, are still more expensive than ones with a combustion engine, but the situation is set to change in the coming years.”

“The government also provides some of the most generous grants in Europe, up to €9,000 to purchase such vehicles,” he added.