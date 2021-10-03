The government should "bow its head" and admit that the PN’s 2017 proposal for a metro was the key measure for the country to be more efficient, for people to spend fewer hours in traffic and for a cleaner environment, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said.

Speaking in a telephone interview on party radio station NET FM on Sunday, Grech said: “Four years ago we had a Labour government that ridiculed our plans, but today it should bow its head and admit that our idea was what the country needed."

A proposal for a three-line underground metro system with 25 stations around Malta was unveiled by the government on Saturday.

The network would cost around €6.2 billion and take 15 to 20 years to build, according to studies by London-based consultants Arup Group. A proposed first phase would cost €3.9 billion and could be operational in five to eight years.

In 2017, then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil had proposed a metro-system with four lines, including a link to Gozo.

“This government does not plan, it does not plan for tomorrow. It’s lucky that it plans for the afternoon. Now, with a general election around the corner, the government is turning to the PN's ideas of four years ago.”

Grech said that if the idea for a metro was a good one, why did Prime Minister Robert Abela not say so earlier.

“It is not true that the Labour government believes in this proposal. It is only the Nationalist opposition that truly does, and the PN's proposal was better than what the government announced.”

While the proposed plan includes a number of stations located across Malta’s main urban areas, Grech pointed out that it completely excludes industrial areas in the south.

“We have hundreds of workers who travel daily all across the island to work in these areas and this plan does not include them. It also completely excludes Gozo. It is evident that this government does not have a clear plan ahead.”

He said any plan or measure the Nationalist Party proposes is based on studies and discussions and is in the best interest of the Maltese and Gozitan population.

Pre-Budget document highly praised

Grech also referred to how the PN’s pre-budget document saying it was "highly praised" by stakeholders after it was published on Saturday.

The proposals are aimed at improving economic stability following the pandemic as well as the administration of public finances.

“We want to build a resilient economy, one based on society and that will benefit each and every single one of us, not just a handful of individuals who want to be millionaires,” Grech said.

He said that the party will not only focus on businesses, but also the wellbeing and quality of life of families.

“We believe that money is not everything, and we want to see more parents spend time with their children. I was there when my children smiled and laughed for the first time and when they took their first steps, but I know other fathers who cannot have the same opportunities. This is why we are promising fathers three weeks of paternity leave.”

He said that if the party returns to government, the Nationalist Party will pay two of the four months of parental leave.