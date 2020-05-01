Tenants under commercial government leases have yet to receive any rent relief or temporary assistance from the state, the Malta Developers Association has noted.

While the government has encouraged landlords to help their tenants during the COVID-19 crisis, it has not done the same thing itself with its commercial tenants, the MDA said.

“Businesses and commercial establishments that have government-related leases, including those with the Malta Industrial Parks and the Lands Authority, have not yet benefitted from any form of voluntary temporary arrangements with their landlord (the government) and are still paying pre-COVID-19 rates”.

“As a landlord, the government should also lead by example,” the MDA said. Having encouraged private landlords to reduce rent during the crisis, the government should now do the same itself and “walk the talk,” it said.