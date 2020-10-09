The government has signed off management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands in Mellieħa to the hunters' lobby group on Friday, bringing forward a signing ceremony that was initially planned for Sunday.

The rescheduling was not made public or open to the press, and followed public outrage that will culminate in a protest on site at the end of the weekend.

The government sent a statement to the press on Friday afternoon announcing that Transport Minister Ian Borg, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius presided over the signing of two agreements between the Lands Authority and FKNK, and the Environmental Resources Authority and FKNK.

"This follows a collective decision by the Cabinet and the approval of the Lands Authority Board of Governors. These agreements introduce a number of obligations for the management of Miżieb and Aħrax land for FKNK while permitting access to the public," the government said in the statement.

The deal has sparked outrage, with a protest planned for Sunday, when the agreement was due to be signed.

Earlier eight NGOs filed a judicial protest against Borg, Agius and the Lands Authority, requesting them to cease handing over large parts ofthe countryside to the FKNK hunting organisation.

According to the government, the hunters' duties include maintenance, cleanliness and general upkeep of the sites, health and safety and clear signage.

"This is especially important as the coastal perimeter will remain public domain and sites must remain accessible to the public. Areas designated for hunting must also remain accessible, excluding during hunting hours that are clearly displayed during the hunting season.

"FKNK will also have to designate dedicated picnic areas and camping sites for the public, and provide full access to conservation officials to ensure that the law is observed and to guard against any abuse or illegal hunting, while a joint monitoring board will be created, including local council representatives, to ensure that obligations are fully met."