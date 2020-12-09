The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Welfare has stood by Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina after she was strongly attacked by a zoo-keeper last week.

On Tuesday Bezzina said she was seeking legal advice after zoo owner Anton Cutajar issued online threats to have her removed from her post. A police report was filed after Cutajar posted a video on social media saying he would oust her from her role if she took any steps against his zoo.

A spokesperson for the ministry said the government is proud of having recently chosen to nominate Bezzina. It was a choice which reflected several things, including having appointments based on merit, the importance given to animal welfare, and the importance given for women to hold public office, the spokesperson said in reply to questions by Times of Malta.

"It is obvious that the government's choice will not change just because somebody had reservations about the appointment," the spokesperson said, adding that any disagreement has to be expressed in a way that is acceptable in a democratic society.

"If not, everybody needs to shoulder responsibility for his actions."

Bezzina, a vocal animal rights campaigner, was appointed commissioner last month by Prime Minister Robert Abela and Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

On Monday, she criticised a change in Malta’s draft zoo policy that allows petting of animals in an unexplained government U-turn.

“The only benefit that zoo animals get from being handled and petted is that they get used to being around people and being handled by them," she said.

“This is more beneficial to people than to the animals themselves who should not be caged in the first place."

Action against zoo-keeper

The police are “taking action” against the person who threatened Alison Bezzina, independent candidate Arnold Cassola said on Wednesday.

He said the police Cyber Crime Unit had replied to an email he sent them on Tuesday informing him that they had secured the footage and would be taking the necessary action.

In the email, sent by Police Inspector Timothy Zammit, Cassola was told that the district police will be taking the necessary action.

“The district police will be taking the necessary action to ensure that Mr Cutajar will not persist in his threats and bullying attitude,” Cassola said in a statement.