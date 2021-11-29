In an international and unprecedented ‘first’ for Malta, the Prime Minister yesterday announced that the entire government was ‘self-suspending' itself. This move, the PM said, was a part of the growing trend in self-suspensions which demonstrated to all just how serious his government took its duties particularly with respect to the rule of law.

The move came hot on the heels of rumours circulating widely that corruption had begun to get a foothold in Castille and was now impacting on the stellar reputation of the country for probity and rectitude. He was, he said determined to tackle such rumours "head-on".

Speaking from the yacht marina in Ragusa, the PM insisted that this move proved to all, especially the poorly informed and misled critics in Malta and across the EU that honesty, openness and accountability remained the hallmarks of his regime. He insisted that the move illustrated the firm resolve of each member of government to root out any wrongdoing from whatever source it emerged without fear or favour.

Talk of the misuse of direct orders and of public and EU funds, the stuffing of public institutions with party loyalists, the creation of hundreds of fake jobs and of pandering to the interests and agendas of party funders was, he said grossly misleading. It suggested that the government he leads is not serious about the country or its citizens; on the contrary, he argued, his regime calculated everything it did very carefully.

The PM angrily added that the government was committed to dispelling these vicious rumours and the self-suspension would allow for a thorough investigation to "clear the air". Any minister found to be in any way breaching the strict code of conduct would be "severely reprimanded" as had been his practice since assuming high office.

The OPM moved immediately to allay fears that the self-suspension would negatively affect the running of the country. It noted that there are more than enough persons of trust with the highest qualifications and experience to maintain the smooth ‘normal’ running of the state. ‘Continuity’ of administration and leadership was assured, and it would be business as usual as far as the public was concerned.

The OPM spokeswoman added that the "institutions of the country are obviously working".

When asked for his reaction to the surprise move, the deputy PM said he knew nothing of the self-suspension and had only learned of it when he stopped at the local pastizzi shop on his way home. Had he known, he said, he would have disagreed but as he didn’t know, he couldn’t disagree.

Legal experts were today poring over the implications of the self-suspension move, debating whether it was a cynical political manoeuvre to wrongfoot what was left of the opposition or a genuine attempt at reform. Initial public polling suggested that 99.9% of respondents supported the PM’s move.

In a related development, the Planning Authority was said to be considering self-suspending itself. Its leading figures were rumoured to be concerned that some members of the public perceived it to be less than independent when adjudicating applications before it. An investigation, possibly led by independent members of the construction industry assisted by leading architects, would help ‘clear the air’ and point the way forward for the sector in the coming one hundred years.

Reports that the police force would also self-suspend were strongly denied, with a spokeswoman insisting that its role was alr eady a matter of suspense.