Clint Camilleri, the Gozitan Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, has publicly denounced the state of roads in Gozo, appealing for Infrastructure Malta to “be allowed” to take control of works at the sister island.

The roads agency, which was set up last year to improve the efficiency of road works on the Maltese islands, is currently not responsible for Gozo’s network. Instead, roads are built and maintained by the Gozo Ministry.

The state of the infrastructure in Gozo was highlighted at the weekend when a shocking video showed a gaping hole with no underlying support on Triq ir-Ramla, a main road on the outskirts of Nadur. The road was closed by the police after the video surfaced.

In a Facebook post that government insiders have described as a “clear reference” to his party colleague, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Mr Camilleri made it clear that the prevailing situation must stop.

“There is the need for a bigger and immediate investment so that a number of roads are rebuilt in Gozo, including in Nadur, which have been left to deteriorate for several years,” he wrote.

“I believe that once Infrastructure Malta is improving the roads in Malta in an efficient and professional manner, the same agency must also be allowed to work in Gozo.”

Mr Camilleri and Dr Caruana are both elected from the same Gozo district.

Former Gozo minister Anton Refalo, also a Labour MP who was replaced by Dr Caruana following the last election, appeared to endorse the parliamentary secretary’s plea by sharing his comment on social media.

No reply was forthcoming when a spokesman for Mr Camilleri was asked to state clearly who the junior minister was referring to in his comments and who was preventing Infrastructure Malta from carrying out road projects in Gozo.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana. The ministry she heads is currently in charge of the island's roads.

Times of Malta is informed that the Gozo Minister had argued against the move, insisting that Gozo roads should be built and maintained by the ministry. The Prime Minister gave in to Dr Caruana’s demands, Times of Malta was told, and, so far, Infrastructure Malta is not responsible for Gozitan roads.

A spokesman for the agency confirmed to Times of Malta last year that it was “the Ministry for Gozo which is currently entrusted with road development on the sister island.”

However, he had added this was only a temporary measure because, eventually, Gozitan roads had to become the responsibility of Infrastructure Malta.

So far, this has not materialised.

During this legislature, no new road has been built in Gozo while many are in a state of complete decay.