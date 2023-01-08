Gozitan students are disappointed with the transport services available to them and have highlighted the lack of efficient schedules and trips in a recent survey.

The Gozo University Group (GUG), a student association, carried out a survey in October 2022 to understand the problems Gozitan students face when they commute between the two islands.

In a period of three weeks, the survey, which was conducted electronically, was filled out by 235 students.

The majority of the tertiary students attend the University of Malta, and the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST).

According to the survey, the majority of students, 54%, use the fast ferry service to commute from Gozo to Malta, and then use the 300 bus route which takes them from Valletta to University and Mater Dei Hospital.

MCAST students also prefer to use the fast ferry service but use bus route 150 which takes them to Paola.

Thirty-four per cent of students use the Gozo Channel and X1 bus route to arrive at either University or Mater Dei Hospital. Other respondents said they like to use both Gozo Channel and the fast ferry service.

Despite its popularity, many students believe the fast ferry service needs more slots in its schedule.

Launched in June 2021, Virtu Ferries Gozo and Gozo Fast Ferry take 45 minutes to travel between Grand Harbour in Valletta and the Mġarr Habour in Gozo and offer an alternative to the ferry crossing from Ċirkewwa.

At the time, the two vessels operated on separate schedules and charged different fares – but now the operators work together and reformed their ticketing system so that a ticket bought from one company can be used on the other.

The two ferries also share the same schedule.

“Many students have come to us, complaining that the current timetable doesn’t satisfy their needs,” GUG said in its survey.

“It is of the utmost importance that the fast ferry increases its daily operations between the islands for the benefits of Gozitan students and workers alike, as promised by the authorities.”

Back in October, the two operators promised to increase the number of trips they run between the islands once talks with the government were concluded.

Bring back Ċirkewwa-University bus route

GUG noted that the absolute majority of students, 97%, called for the return of the X300 bus route from Ċirkewwa to Valletta, with stops at the University and Junior College.

Bus route X300 was halted last summer when the fast ferry services began operating from Valletta to Mġarr, Gozo.

That was followed by another 93% saying that the current bus routes are not reliable enough.

“Sixty-nine per cent of students also agreed that the X1A bus route (Ċirkewwa to University, MCAST Paola) should be given more time slots,” it said.

Other students highlighted that buses need to be more punctual and more frequent trips needed. Other respondents said buses should wait for students if the ferries are running late.

“This can also make a significant difference to one’s commuting time, resulting in students arriving late for lectures.”

In its concluding comments, the organisation said it is extremely concerned with the current transport situation, highlighting that respondents are not satisfied with the current schedules and services.