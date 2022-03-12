Gozitan workers who travel regularly to Malta will be paid for the voyage time, both to Cirkewwa and back under a Nationalist government, Bernard Grech pledged on Saturday.

While the Nationalist Party will focus on improving and investing in more work opportunities in Gozo, Grech said he is aware some workers will continue working in Malta.

“That is why with us, your wage will include the moment you board the ferry in Gozo, until the moment you disembark the ferry again in Gozo,” Grech said while addressing party supporters in Għajnsielem.

“It is not your fault that you must catch the ferry to work, and that means spending three hours of travelling time. We have solutions for everyone, and logical solutions, after long hours of consultations.”

The PN leader specifically pointed out how this measure will benefit different workers, such as teachers, police, soldiers, LSEs, clerks, and nurses.

He also mentioned the proposed trackless tram proposed by the party which would run on six circular lines and service industrial estates across Malta, but there was no mention of Gozo.

“Gozitan transport works well, but that does not mean we would not think of including a trackless tram in Gozo in the future,” Grech said.

“To address traffic we will look into studies to see if we can build an underground tunnel in Rabat, but of course, we would need to have a number of geographical and archaeological studies done to ensure no damage is done.”

Abela involved in Sannat project meetings?

On the subject of development, Grech asked whether Prime Minister Robert Abela was involved in recent planning decisions, specifically a recent decision about a large project in Sannat.

Last Friday, the Planning Authority voted to approve an application to build a mega-block of apartments next to the idyllic Sannat cliffs.

"During our University debate, Robert Abela said the Labour Party will be focusing on reducing large projects, especially in Gozo. Not even 24 hours later, a large project in Gozo was approved. I ask Robert Abela, out of curiosity, were you in some meeting to influence or be influenced by this proposal?”

"Abela has lost all credibility on the environment."

Grech also criticised Abela in the way he has dealt with the Ukraine conflict.

"I proposed that just for one day, today, the election campaign would be temporarily suspended so that we can hold a national march for peace and solidary with Ukraine. Not only did he ignore my request on the day, 48 hours later, I still have no reply from the Prime Minister."

On Labour's election manifesto, Grech said the party not only copied the PN's proposals but also repeated unfulfilled promises from the previous election.

While the promised measure to reimburse Gozitans who work in Malta is not mentioned in the PN manifesto, Grech clarified it is a result of consultations the party and candidates have had in previous weeks.