Bishop Mario Grech is calling on Gozitans to dip into their pockets and buy a ventilator for COVID-19 patients, as the local Catholic community marks the Our Lady of Sorrows devotion.

He urged priests in his diocese to fork out €100 each to help raise funds for the equipment which costs around €50,000.

The Gozo bishop made the appeal in a letter that is being read out during live-streamed mass on Friday.

"Just as Mary could not remain impassive before the sufferings of Jesus, we too cannot remain indifferent before the passion people are going through because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like Our Lady of Sorrows, we too should bear part of the present burden," he appealed to the congregation.

He thanked civil authorities for dedicating human and financial resources to contain the spread while treating those who tested positive.

Inspired by the current national unity and Christian charity, and after listening to priests' suggestions, he called for a "generous offering" to buy a ventilator for Gozitan patients.

"There are those who think the state’s resources are limitless, but this is not the case.

"In the face of such a precarious and delicate situation, through this gesture of solidarity with our brethren who are at risk, we who normally receive much from the state, want to make this symbolic offering, convinced that if we do our part to relieve even minimally the enormous expenditure in the health sector, the state will have at its disposal more resources to address other areas of need," the bishop added.

Grech said that since the beginning of the spread, priests have helped the congregation "breathe" through prayer. Today priests should help those who are short of breath by supplying their lungs with air.

He called on all the priests of his diocese to commit themselves to make a contribution of not less than €100 towards this fund.

"I urge Parish priests, rectors, convents and Church schools in Gozo to do the same by dipping into their common funds.

"I also appeal to all Christians to show their generosity and donate their share to this initiative. Everyone according to his means: those who can only afford a little should give a little, whereas those who can afford more, should give more."

Donations can be passed on to parish priests and Church rectors, or deposited through online banking or Revolut:

Account name: COVID 19

Account number: 35452320032

IBAN: MT91APSB77013000000035452320032

Swift Code: APSB MTMT