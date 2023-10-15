Works on the development of a seven-storey elderly home in Victoria, Gozo, have been suspended following the discovery of an ancient quarry.

The discovery was flagged by NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa months after their request to suspend the project due to the negative impact it could have on the views of the historic Ċittadella was rejected by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

“Unfortunately, as has often been the case, it [the request] was refused by the tribunal, meaning works could commence while the appeal is still under way,” architect and committee member Tara Cassar told Times of Malta.

The site where developer Simon Grech plans to build the home is the former Cupid Building and lies on the corner of Triq Fortunato Mizzi and Triq l-Universitas in Victoria.

The Planning Authority is yet to make a decision on the application (PA/08743/21), with the final appeal to be held in November.

The plans include the demolition of the former Cupid Building, excavation of the site and construction of the elderly home over five floors above ground, a semi-basement, a basement level and a roof garden. The proposed development envisages a total of 57 rooms and the provision of 14 underground parking spaces.

Pictures sent to Times of Malta show the quarry visible before the Cupid Building was demolished.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said that further rock cutting was unacceptable due to the 'archaeological sensitivity' of the site

While the appeal is under way, the old building was demolished last month, yet works were stopped shortly after the quarry was discovered.

Cassar said the NGO believes that the findings may form part of a Punic-Roman quarry.

“A similar discovery was made directly adjacent to the site and also 150 metres away from the Gozo Middle School. If this is confirmed, every effort should be made to retain and preserve this archaeological site as was rightly done in other similar cases.”

Din L-Art Ħelwa flagged the findings to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage on September 23.

SCH had flagged site's sensitivity

The Superintendence had also flagged their concerns about the “archaeological sensitivity” of the site.

Originally, the Superintendence had requested the application to be refused, after raising concerns that the proposed excavation would pose a “serious threat” to any archaeology on site.

It also noted the considerable height of the proposed development that will impact views both from and towards the Ċittadella.

Later, the Superintendence referred to an architect’s letter (which is not available on the PA’s website) and said that further rock cutting was unacceptable due to the “archaeological sensitivity” of the site.

“The archaeological discoveries adjacent to this site include a Punico-Roman quarry bearing technological similarities to the extensive quarries found at Gozo Middle School, circa 150 metres away.”

In the case officer report, it indicated that the Superintendence gave the green light to the project, yet the document was not provided on the website.

Questions regarding the discovery were sent to the Superintendence.