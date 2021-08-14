Ferries between Malta and Gozo have all the necessary safety measures in place to help prevent people falling overboard, Gozo Channel chairman, Joe Cordina told Times of Malta.

But people could not be stopped from jumping into the sea if they decide to do so on the spur of the moment, he added.

His remarks followed an incident in which the police reported a woman falling into the sea from a Gozo Channel vessel during a crossing on Thursday.

A police spokesperson yesterday told Times of Malta the woman had been discharged from hospital a few hours later after it was established she had not sustained any injuries.

No way of stopping people from jumping

According to the spokesperson, the woman “fell” into the sea. However, sources said she jumped after an argument with another person.

The spokesperson said the case had been closed and the police did not get into whether it was an argument that prompted the woman’s action.

Cordina said the current procedures aboard the ferries would not be reviewed as the safety measures were “100 per cent in place and up to standard”.

Gozo Channel had no control over those who decided to jump over and there was always a risk that this could happen, he said.

“There is really no way of stopping people from jumping. But the procedures in place are good enough and follow all the rules and regulations,” Cordina said.

However, he would not comment on the woman’s case, saying it was up to the police to investigate.

The Santa Marija weekend is traditionally one of the busiest periods for Gozo Channel, with thousands crossing to Gozo for the August holiday.