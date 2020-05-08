The Gozo diocese has donated €50,000 to Health Minister Chris Fearne to purchase a ventilator for patients suffering from COVID-19.

In a letter to Fearne, Bishop Mario Grech said he was passing on the sum raised to help the noble effort against the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant part of the sum had been offered by the priests themselves who in April had been asked to donate €100 each towards this cause.

The letter went on to say that “it was his intention to raise funds to buy a ventilator to assist in the care of the patients most affected by the virus, preferably those from Gozo.” He thanked the health authorities for their sterling work and prayed to the Madonna of Ta` Pinu to bless them.

Bishop Grech said that the total sum collected amounted to € 60,230, with the leftover money being passed on to the Diakonia Office of the Diocese of Gozo to provide assistance to those who are experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, Bishop Grech had called on Gozitans priests and the Gozitan Catholic community to dip into their pockets to purchase the ventilator.

The “COVID 19” bank account will remain open for those who wish to make charitable donations and thus help the Diakonia Office of the Diocese of Gozo to continue spreading the aid in these particular times.

Donations can be made on the following:

APS bank account 35452320032

IBAN: MT91APSB77013000000035452320032

Swift Code: APSBMTMT

51502095 – €5

51602017 – €10

51002021 – €20

51902087 – €50