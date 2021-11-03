Gozitan lawyers who have been taking action for a month will be returning to the courts on Wednesday as efforts are being made for the situation at the Gozo courts to be addressed.

In October, more than 100 sittings of the Gozo courts had to be postponed due to the second action in four months taken by lawyers over the poor condition of the courts.

Gozo lawyers refused to attend sittings at the law courts in Victoria but are still doing other, non-court work.

But following a meeting with Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis on Monday, they were promised that at least two workers and a porter would be transferred to the Gozo courts to increase efficiency.

These workers started reporting for work in Gozo on Tuesday.

The lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday that although a lot still needed to be done, this was “reasonable progress”.

They insisted, however, that the Gozo courts still needed a marshall and they would continue to insist for one as the courts in Gozo deserved the same dignity and means as that in Malta.

They also noted that a messenger/porter will be retiring from the Gozo courts in the coming months and called for the necessary arrangements to be made for the situation to be addressed.