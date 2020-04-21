Updated 6pm with announcement that MV Nikolaos will be taken out of service for two months

Lifting travel restrictions to Malta's sister island before bars and restaurants reopened would be premature, Gozo Minister said in parliament on Tuesday.

Clint Camilleri was replying to a question from Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami, who asked about the government’s COVID-19 exit strategy for Gozo.

So far 20 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gozo, accounting to around five per cent of the total. Camilleri said around 80 to 100 swabs were being taken on a daily basis at the COVID-19 testing centre at the former Xewkija heliport. Though samples were being taken for analysis in a laboratory in Malta, these were being sent in various batches during the day to minimise delays in publishing their results.

While noting that there had been a downward trend in the number of new cases for a number of days, he said it was still too early to start thinking about relaxing certain restrictions.

Travel between Malta and Gozo has been greatly restricted as from April 3 when only those crossing for work, medical reasons, cargo and to go back to their residence were being allowed to board the ferries.

Commenting on the way forward, the Gozo Minister said he would be consulting with economic stakeholders, health authorities and the Opposition prior to announcing major decisions.

While not committing himself to any timeframes, he said decisions on whether to start relaxing COVID-19 restrictions should not be taken in isolation, but only after evaluating the wider impacts.

Service temporarily reverts to three ferries

Meanwhile, Gozo Channel announced on Tuesday that the ferry Nikolaos will be taken out of service for two months on Monday in view of reduced traffic because of COVID-19.

The decision was taken in agreement with the ferry owners.

The Nikolaos was chartered before the summer, meeting a much-felt need for a fourth ferry. Although originally chartered for a few months, the government later decided to retain the ferry for a longer period.

Gozo Channel said its schedule will be operated by three ferries.

Roadworks stepped up

Replying to other questions from PN MP Chris Said and Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef, the Gozo Minister said that works in major arterial thoroughfares linking the Mġarr harbour to the rest of the island had been stepped up. This was being done to minimise traffic disruptions once the situation would normalise.

Camilleri said Triq iż-Żewwieqa between Qala and Għajnsielem had been completed, while works were underway on Triq Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem which was scheduled to take around 100 days to be finished.

As for Triq l-Imġarr linking Għajnsielem to Nadur, which had been closed two years ago after part of it collapsed, the minister pledged that efforts were being made to finish it in the least possible time.