Tighter travel restrictions between Malta and Gozo will come into force on Friday when only those having a "valid reason" will be allowed to board the ferry, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced.

“This is not the time for weekend breaks or day trips neither in Malta nor in Gozo,” he said in a video address on the government’s Facebook page.

As from Friday, commuters will only be allowed to use the Gozo Channel ferry service for the following reasons:

work

medical

visiting relatives in hospital

visiting family members

cargo trip

returning to a residence.

All forms of leisure travel would be prohibited, the minister said.

The Gozo Minister did not specify the manner in which these restrictions would be enforced at the Mġarr and Ċirkewwa terminals.

Though the majority of the people were heeding the advice of the medical authorities, Camilleri expressed disappointment that a section of the population was defying orders introduced.

The government introduced €100 fines on groups of four or more gathering in public places on Monday.

So far, only three out of the 169 reported cases of COVID-19 were Gozitans.

The first travel restrictions to the sister island were introduced on March 13, when the Gozo Minister announced that non-essential travel to the sister island should be avoided and all passengers were being thermally screened.

Moreover, all vessels were being fumigated at night, doors left open for better ventilation and the air conditioning system switched off.

As expected, passenger traffic has been in decline since the outbreak, and according to a recent parliamentary question the number of trips dropped by 40%.

A few days ago complaints were raised that government’s advice against non-essential travel was no longer being followed.

In a Facebook post last Sunday, PN MP Chris Said called for tighter restrictions on travel between the two islands, saying a lot of Maltese were defying the orders issued by the health authorities as they were observed roaming around in public spaces.