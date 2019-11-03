The non-governmental organisation Wirt Għawdex said on Sunday it was deeply worried by the shocking decisions being taken by the Planning Authority (PA) concerning outside development land in Gozo.

It was also concerned at the insensitivity being shown towards buildings of heritage value.

The organisation noted that within a few days the PA gave the green light to two separate developments which spelt disaster for Gozo - the Qala villa on unspoilt rural land and the Sannat apartments within the Urban Conservation Area of that village, ironically belonging to the same developer.

While it welcomed developer Joseph Portelli’s decision to renounce the Qala permit following public outrage, it urged the PA to immediately revoke the permit.

“Unless this is done straightaway, the permit remains legally valid,” it noted.

With regards to the Sannat permit, Wirt Għawdex said it had strongly objected to this development, outlining the importance of the British-period building in the core of the village.

Urban Conservation Areas were designated to protect the buildings they held but, as often happened, this house fell at the mercy of greedy developers who unscrupulously meandered their way through all possible loopholes in planning conditions and regulations.

The NGO noted that the PA was setting very dangerous precedents where development in Gozo was concerned and Gozo deserved better.

It urged those in power and in influential positions to act with conscience, respect and sensitivity.

“We are losing our natural and cultural heritage at an alarming rate and cannot afford the situation to remain as is,” it said.