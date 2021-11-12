Three environmental and heritage NGOs have teamed up to fight "the many outrageous developments" negatively impacting Gozo, "reflecting the alarm and despair felt by most residents".

Din L-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex are pledging to work together to protect and preserve Gozo's built and natural heritage, while continuing to operate as independent organisations.

"Koalizzjoni Għal Għawdex believes that, if we act now, we are still in time to save the unique characteristics of the island of Gozo for future generations," the coalition said in a statement.

It added it will be lobbying the government and the Planning Authority to close legislative loopholes that are allowing "unfettered inappropriate construction to destroy Gozo’s landscape".

It will also pile pressure on the government to come up with a long-term vision for Gozo, protecting its key resources, inherent beauty and tranquillity, that have drawn people to its shores for decades.

"Xlendi and Ħondoq ir-Rummien are not St. George’s Bay and Buġibba. San Lawrenz, Qala and Xagħra are not Sliema, Msida and Gżira. The present ‘one-size-fits-all’ planning policies are not fit for purpose and need to be reviewed after proper consultation with communities, local councils, NGOs and the Gozo - based business bodies."

The coalition said that "the situation in Gozo is at intolerable levels, and immediate action is necessary".

"The coalition will work with the government, mobilise public debate and opinion, and pursue every legal and constitutional avenue possible in defence of Gozo and its environment to ensure that public entities and officials do their duty," it added.

"The situation is at a tipping point, and there is no room for complacency, procrastination or political manoeuvring. The situation is desperate, and sanity must be restored to planning policies and their underpinning political decisions to avoid further disasters for the island of Gozo."