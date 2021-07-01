Gozitan consultant surgeon Jo Etienne Abela is favourite for co-option to parliament to replace Manuel Mallia when the latter resigns his seat to become Malta’s next high commissioner in London.

Abela’s name is being floated in Labour circles as the most likely candidate to take Mallia’s seat. His name is also being pushed by Prime Minister Robert Abela who is keen to have Abela as part of his parliamentary team prior to the general election.

This would be the prime minister’s fourth co-option decision since he took over in January last year following those of Miriam Dalli, Clyde Caruana and Oliver Scicluna.

Abela is a newcomer to the political scene and the Labour Party executive recently approved him as an electoral candidate. He will be contesting the 13th electoral district (Gozo) as well as the 10th district which consists of Sliema, St Julian’s, Gżira, part of Naxxar and part of Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

I was encouraged by various citizens, party activists and party officials

Born in Victoria, Abela specialises in upper gastrointestinal and pancreatic operations.

He would not comment on the co-option on Tuesday, saying questions should be directed to the party “as what you are referring to is purely a party decision”.

“My candidature within the Labour Party was approved months ago and I have been actively campaigning in the 10th and 13th electoral districts. I decided to contest the next general election after I was encouraged by a number of citizens, party activists as well as party officials,” he said.

“I answered positively to this call as I can contribute to society through politics after I have done this for many years through my medical profession.”

Mallia has long been complaining about his stint in politics. He admitted in parliament last year that he had entered politics “with a degree of reluctance” and warned those mulling a move into politics to weigh their decision carefully.

“I entered politics back in 2013 with a degree of reluctance and it turned out that reality was different to what I expected,” he said.

Mallia, who for years was one of the closest political aides to former Nationalist Party deputy leader Guido de Marco, switched political allegiances before the 2013 general elections and was consequently elected to parliament on the Labour ticket.

He was appointed home affairs minister soon after the election but was asked to resign in 2014 in the wake of a shooting incident allegedly involving his driver, former police officer Paul Sheehan.

Barely two years later, Mallia was back in the cabinet as competitiveness minister.