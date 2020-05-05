The Gozo Tourism Association on Tuesday condemned an act of vandalism which contaminated one of Gozo’s most beautiful spots.

An unknown substance was thrown into the protected Għadira ta’ San Raflu in Kerċem on Saturday afternoon and initial efforts by the Civil Protection Department to collect the substance by absorbent pads normally used for the purpose were unsuccessful.

Culprits have not been caught.

The Għadira ta’ San Raflu is a freshwater pool popular with both locals and visitors and is visited by thousands each year.

Aside from contaminating the clear water, the damage also endangered species such as ducks, turtles, fish, and frogs, which live in the habitat.

“It is a great shame that such vandalism exists and is still practiced by very irresponsible persons against society and the environment. Therefore, the Gozo Tourism Association deplores such acts of vandalism that, in turn, will be damaging Gozo’s natural beauty and touristic offer," the GTA said.

It urged enforcement authorities to step up their efforts to protect such sites and investigate all vandalism, and to bring those responsible to justice.



It urged collaboration with the Kerċem council to safeguard and protect this important attraction.