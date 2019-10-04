Gozo still needs a tunnel despite the success of a fourth ferry, according to Minister Justyne Caruana.

The minister was speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon during which Gozo Channel launched a new mobile app set to make the ferry service between the two islands more efficient.

Gozo Channel added a fourth ferry to its fleet this summer, and stakeholders have said that the addition has been a success, cutting boarding queues and waiting times.

Around two million people used the Gozo Channel ferry between June and September, with the company registering a 7.7% increase in vehicles and 3.4% growth in passengers on the same period in 2018.

'Ferry and tunnel are separate issues'

Asked by Times of Malta whether the controversial Gozo tunnel plans had been thrown into question by the success of the fourth ferry, Dr Caruana replied in the negative.

The tunnel was the only way to lessen the gap between Malta and Gozo's economies.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

"The ferry and the tunnel are addressing two separate issues. The tunnel will establish a permanent link between the two islands and will lead to an upgrade in infrastructure and a boost Gozo's economy. The additional ferry won't address the issue," she said.

Earlier this year, Parliament unanimously voted in favour of developing a "permanent link" between Malta and Gozo, despite a lack of details about the plan.

New mobile app

The mobile app unveiled on Friday is just one of a number of measures Gozo Channel was implementing to make services for their clients more efficient, she added.

The app would allow passengers to access updates to schedules and services, and give them information on alternative routes.

Clients could also use it to monitor traffic leading up to the ferries on the two islands.

Ms Caruana concluded by saying there are plans to soon introduce an eticketing system that would allow for faster and more efficient ferry bookings.