Moviment Graffitti were on Monday forced to deny claims that one of their members had urinated against a wall at the Auberge de Castille earlier that day.

Around 25 members of the leftist group were locked inside the Prime Minister’s office on Monday morning after storming the Valletta building and staging a five-hour sit-in protest there.

Critics of the demonstration later circulated a still image from the event purporting to show a Graffitti member relieving himself against an internal wall, as an army official reprimanded him.

"This is the supposedly civil society that is protesting", wrote Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield in a post accompanying the photo.

But Moviment Graffitti said the claim was an outright lie and that the activist was planning to urinate into a can. He ended up holding on and putting it off until after the protest was over.

He took the desperate measure after the group was denied permission to use OPM toilets. The protest group reckoned that the decision was “probably due to the large volume of state secrets which have been flushed away in the past weeks and which have damaged the plumbing”.

A livestream video of the sit-in posted to Facebook by Moviment Graffitti confirms that the activist in question was not urinating against the wall.

In the video, activists can be heard arguing with AFM officials.

"What law is he breaking if he pees into a can?" one asks.

“We would like to clarify that the member in question is completely toilet-trained and litter-friendly,” the group said in a tongue-in-cheek denial to the rumours.

It was the second claim about the Moviment Graffitti activity debunked on Monday. Earlier in the day, a protester completely denied claims that an army official had been shoved against a wall, saying the AFM member in question had stumbled and slipped on a ledge in the hallway.