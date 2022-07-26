More than 300 people have objected to plans to turn a Grade 1 protected building into a restaurant at the Romeo Romano Gardens in Santa Venera.

WasteServ, the public entity responsible for waste disposal, has applied to restore the building known as ir-Razzet and introduce an indoor and terrace dining area in the centuries-old building.

There are also wider plans for a multi-million euro upgrade of Malta's second largest gardens, which date back to the 1500s.

However environmental NGO Moviment Graffitti has raised concerns about the bid to open a restaurant in the protected building.

“We stand by our conviction that not every garden needs to be turned into a commercial enterprise, and that the need for a quiet space is far greater than the need to consume, especially in such a highly congested area," they said.

They said the green lung within an urban and dense environment should serve as a respite from air and noise pollution in the area.

Some 320 individuals have also sent their objections to the Planning Authority, many stating that while they want to see the restoration of the building, they did not want to see the comercialisation of the area.

"Such a garden, of architectural, botanical, historical and cultural heritage ,plus a lung for the area and a zone of tranquility and beauty, should reman in its original state" said one objector.

Another asked: "Does this garden have to have a commercial outlet when there are several in the immediate vicinity?"

In their open letter to the Planning Authority Moviment Graffitti also stated that the historic 18th century gardens in Santa Venera should be protected for future generations.

Darren Carabott a PN MP from the 1st electoral district, has also objected to the development on similar grounds and also raised concerns about parking issues.