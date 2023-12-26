A special opening of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta attracted crowds on Tuesday morning, with a long queue forming along St George’s Square.

The event was organised by Heritage Malta which invited the public to visit following a €28m restoration project now nearing completion.

Built between the 16th and 18th centuries, the grand building served as the palace of the Grand Masters of the Order of St John. During British rule, it was the Governor's Palace and was the seat of Malta's first constitutional parliament in 1921, housed at the Tapestry Chamber. It is now the President's Palace.

The Grand Master's Palace is open till 6pm on Boxing Day, with all proceedings going to the Malta Community Chest Fund. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The special opening included animated tours explaining the palace’s rich history and its important role in Maltese politics.

Animated tours at the Grand Master's Palace took place giving the public a taste of its rich history. Photo: Heritage Malta

Reenactors dressed as knights and soldiers marched in the long corridors alongside the visitors, adding more colour to the experience.

The attractions included the palace armoury which was recently returned to its original place in the chamber which was occupied by parliament from 1976, when it moved from the Tapestry Chamber, until 2015.

The exhibition 'Crib's Journey with St Francis' was held in one of the palace's halls.

The palace had a soft reopening on 18 December, with visitors paying €5. Open from 10am until 6pm, funds from Tuesday's €2 entrance fee will be donated to the Malta Community Chest Fund.