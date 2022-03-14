Nationalist leader Bernard Grech “illegally built” his home, Labour leader Robert Abela said as he faced questions about permits over his own property.

Abela was fielding questions from reporters on Monday about the Planning Authority's decision to regularise a Żejtun villa three months before he bought it.

The prime minister diverted attention from the question by claiming that his political rival had committed a number of illegalities when building his home.

Bernard Grech only sought to sanction and regularise these illegalities once he had entered the race to become PN leader, Abela said. He did not say what these illegalities were.

Robert Abela speaks to media after a Q&A session with business leaders on Monday. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

On Sunday MaltaToday reported how Abela had in 2017 acquired a sprawling Żejtun villa just three months after it was regularised by the Planning Authority.

At the time the Labour leader was chief lawyer to the PA.

On Monday Abela was asked whether he had any interest in the permitting process for the property and when he had first become an interested party in the property. Abela did not give any specifics in his reply.

“I bought a property that all the relative permits had been issued on and so I completely and categorically deny that I in any way got involved in the permitting process,” he said.

“However, it is interesting for one to look at planning application 499 from 2019,” Abela added. He was speaking after a Q&A event held by the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

Bernard Grech had the PV panels and other works sanctioned on his home in Mosta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Labour leader said Grech had recently boasted of building his home in Mosta himself.

“Today we have discovered that this house was built illegally. And when he built it and he decided to become PN leader, just as he had done to resolve his tax issues, in 2019 he tried to sanctioned his illegalities and was given permits,” he said.

The sanctioning application. Photo: Planning Authority

According to PA/00499/19, Grech applied in 2018 to sanction a basement pump room some minor alterations to the position of walls, a staircase, a façade design and a front garden. He also applied to sanction solar panels on the roof.

The case officer recommended granting approval as the works complied with all planning policies and Grech was fined €150.

He was not immediately available for comment as he did not stop to take questions from the media after the event.