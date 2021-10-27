Opposition leader Bernard Grech lambasted Labour MPs on Wednesday for continuing to defend Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis despite him having had friendly Whatapp chats with Yorgen Fenech.

Speaking in parliament during the budget debate, Grech said it was ironic that the minister responsible for justice and good governance had been found to have communicated with Fenech.

Times of Malta revealed on August 1 that Zammit Lewis communicated with Yorgen Fenech after addressing a press conference mocking attempts by Simon Busuttil for justice over the businessman’s secret company 17 Black.

“How can one have a ministry of justice and good governance headed by a minister who ignored a motion by the opposition to discuss his own behaviour?” Grech asked.

He was referring to a motion of no confidence, presented by the opposition, which was not put on parliament’s agenda.

Grech said MPs were elected to serve the people, but this minister had communicated intimately with an alleged criminal at a time and in the context of the biggest corruption scandals ever to have rocked the country.

The biggest shortcoming was not only the minister’s, but also that of all Labours MPs who continued to defend and help him.

Such communications between Zammit Lewis and Fenech undermined the confidence which the people expected to have in politicians, more so those having sensitive information on the operations of the government.

Why continue to defend Konrad Mizzi, what does he know?

Labour MPs’ protection of each other was also evident in the case of former minister Konrad Mizzi, Grech said.

The PN leader said Mizzi was blatantly showing contempt of parliament and the House by refusing to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

Mizzi was the mastermind behind corrupt projects such as those by Vitals and Electrgas which were absorbing many millions from the country’s coffers, Grech said.

“What does he know about each of you, what are you afraid he will reveal about you , about the prime minister and the former prime minister,” Grech asked, addressing himself at the Labour MPs.

The Opposition leader said he also regretted having to ask whether the police commissioner was free to make his own decisions.

Wrongdoings by Konrad Mizzi had been revealed over and over again, the latest being trading in influence. For that alone, he should be under arrest and under investigation. And yet, he was abroad. So much for good governance and justice.

Grech said he hoped that the police commissioner was not being controlled by the government and he would take action, immediately.

Delia: Parliament wrong to hand funds to Steward for 'fraudulent and corrupt' contract

During the same debate, Nationalist MP Adrian Delia observed that Steward Healthcare had declared in court documents that a contract to privatise three state hospitals between the government and Vitals, which Steward had inherited, "was fraudulent and corrupt."

And yet the budget increased funding to Steward to €69 million, a jump of 50%. Steward were getting this money despite doing nothing and not investing the funds in their hospitals.

What justice or parliamentary system allowed such transfer of taxpayers’ funds to a corrupt contract? And which bank would be allowed to handle such funds on the basis of a corrupt contract?

How could Malta be taken seriously, and taken off the grey list, when its parliament chanelled funds to something which is fraudulent and contract? That made parliament an accessory in an illegal act, Delia said.

He hoped that somebody from the government benches would finally, in the national interest, take a stand against this illegality.

Minister warns Grech he would go first

Replying later, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis listed rule of law reforms made by the government which, he pointed out, had been praised by the president of the European Commission.

The reforms included the manner of appointment of members of the judiciary, and, for the first time, there was consensus on the appointment of the chief justice.

He also warned Grech and shadow minister Karol Aquilina that they were likely to be removed from their posts before he left his.