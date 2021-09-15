European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will deliver the State of the European Union address on Wednesday, outlining developments of the past year and the way ahead for the bloc.

The annual address, due to start at 9am, will launch a debate in the European Parliament on the work of the commission, which is the EU's executive branch. Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola is presiding the sitting as first vice president. The president, David Sassoli, is sick.

The themes of the address are expected to range from the EU's response to COVID-19 to post-pandemic economic recovery, Afghanistan, migration, the impact of Brexit, the digital transition and the environment. Von der Leyen is expected in Malta later this week to hand over the first tranche of post-pandemic recovery funds to the prime minister.

Watch the address from below.