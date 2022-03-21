Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech on Monday urged all those who have not received their voting document yet to collect it as soon as possible and to exercise their democratic duty on Saturday in the best interests of the country.

Door-to-door distribution of voting documents has ended and those who have not received their document now need to collect it personally from the Electoral Commission's offices in Naxxar and Victoria, Gozo by midnight on Thursday.

“There are only a few days left before we must all participate in the survey that counts the most, where we must use our vote to make a choice,” Grech told party supporters in Gzira.

Grech insisted that the Nationalist Party has the best vision for the country and its future, a vision that will address issues such as mass transport, the environment and economic growth.

"How can we trust Robert Abela, when it is now so clear, he does not choose the interests of the people, but only cares about his own interests," Grech said, making reference to questions raised over a villa built on ODZ land and subsequently bought by the prime minister.

"24 hours have passed and he has not published anything," he said after having called on Abela to publish his tax declaration and documents related to the villa.

Grech also homed in on reports that Abela had lent out his Zejtun villa address to applicants for Maltese passports. He recalled how, at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, the Nationalist Party called for the government to suspend passport sales to wealthy Russian applicants, but it took Abela over a week to make that decision.

"Now we know why, we found out that his villa was offered to Russian passport applicants. Another case of how, instead of protecting you, he went to protect his wallet. That is what his mind thinks about," Grech charged.

He also had a message for those thinking about abstaining on Saturday.

"If you feel irrelevant, oppressed, and feel as if you cannot go out to vote, I ask you all to pick up that vote and to vote for the PN, so that Abela will no longer have all the power he wants," Grech said.

"We need to show Abela that he can no longer use his power to make millions. We must stand up to his arrogance, and we must show that it is no longer acceptable to allow him to continue doing what he does."