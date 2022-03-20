Bernard Grech on Sunday urged Robert Abela to publish the inland revenue report and architect evaluation of his Żejtun ODZ villa "to determine who was the real serial tax evader".

Grech was referring to Abela's purchase of the residence in 2017 for €600,000, while taking a dig at the prime minister's claims that the PN leader had not paid his taxes in full.

He told party supporters gathered in Sliema that the Żejtun property cost at least three times more and people who "were not Robert Abela" would be fined for such shortcomings.

"I'm challenging you to publish the report presented to the Inland Revenue Commissioner about the value of the property, and the government's architect's evaluation report, so that we can determine who is the true serial tax evader.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. He who laughs last, laughs best... Stop thinking about yourself and for once think of others," he urged Abela.

'Collect your document and vote'

Grech also urged people to collect their voting documents and vote on Saturday during the last Sunday mass rally for this electoral campaign.

He told party supporters that every vote counted and it was their duty to not only cast their own vote, but also persuade others to vote for the PN.

Grech recalled meeting a man who had flagged his concern with the Labour Party only to be told he was "irrelevant".

The man, Grech said, had decided to vote PN so that he would no longer feel irrelevant. The PN leader urged those who no longer wanted to feel irrelevant - including nurses, educators, those working from home, those from the culture sector and those robbed of their freedom during the pandemic - to vote PN.

The PN, he reiterated had launched its manifesto three days into the electoral campaign following years of consultation with stakeholders and the electorate.

On the other hand, the PL had launched a publication three weeks later with proposals it had copied from the PN, he said.

Among others, the PL had finally acknowledged an increasing cost of living without suggesting a way to address it, Grech added.

Photo of the crowd in Sliema: Partit Nazzjonalista

'Chris Fearne is a liar'

Grech also claimed on Sunday that Abela had skipped a Junior College debate last week for a walkabout.

The PN leader said that while Abela has been avoiding journalists and public debates, last week he was surprised to see Health Minister Chris Fearne turn up at Junior College in his stead.

"When I asked Fearne where Abela was, I was told that the deputy prime minister steps in when the prime minister is indisposed or is abroad. So I thought the prime minister is indisposed."

However, it later transpired he had gone for a walk.

"This confirmed not only that Abela is fleeing but that Fearne is a liar," Grech claimed.