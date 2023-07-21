Bernard Grech has written to the government and the Speaker of the House to hold an ‘urgent’ parliamentary sitting on Saturday to address the “national crisis” issue of the numerous blackouts the country has experienced this week.

“We are experiencing and living during a national crisis,” the Nationalist Party leader said on Friday.

“Elderly, vulnerable people, families and businesses are suffering due to the lack of electric services. Power cuts have been ongoing for days," he said, adding that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli continue to bring up excuses for the numerous power cuts.

Following five consecutive days of power cuts, the country continues to endure another day of sweltering heat as a number of localities across the Maltese Islands are still left without electricity.

While many continue to suffer in the sweltering heat, the energy provider has blamed sustained heat for penetrating the road and impacting cables.

Yet, the Nationalist Party, the European Parliament president and the Green Party have all called out the Labour government's failure in providing a long-term plan for the country and its energy sector.

“That is why I just wrote to the government and the Speaker of the House so that we meet at Parliament urgently tomorrow, on Saturday,” he said.

Parliament rose for the summer recess last week.

“The people have a right to know the truth, the people have a right to an explanation and a right to the facts. It is no longer acceptable that the government continues to take people for a ride.”

He said while he waits for a response from the government to meet at parliament tomorrow morning, the party will continue to put pressure on the government to reveal the truth.

"The government has an obligation to give the population the quality of life it deserves. It is clear that the lack of investment and planning has led to this national crisis," he said.

"Robert Abela needs to answer and answer tomorrow in parliament."