Greeks held a general strike over soaring prices on Wednesday, the walkout shutting down public services and knocking out ferries and trains.

Countries across Europe are facing rising inflation as energy prices have jumped since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with the growing cost of living also sparking strikes and protests in Spain.

Greeks have been hit by rising electricity and heating bills as well as housing costs.

Prices rose 6.2% in January compared with a year earlier - a record for Greece since it adopted the European Union's single currency in 2001. It bumped up to 7.2% in February.

The country's biggest civil service and private sector unions joined Wednesday's action, with separate demonstrations by unions and leftist groups expected in Athens and main cities later Wednesday.

Airport services were unaffected by the walkout.

Facing a drop in popularity ahead of 2023 elections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last month announced a €1.1-billion benefits package to help poor households weather rising prices.