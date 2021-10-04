A metro-tram hybrid system would generate far less waste and be delivered faster than an underground metro, the Green party has suggested.

In a statement, ADPD suggested creating a hybrid metro-tram system at street level which would not generate huge amounts of waste and result in massive land reclamation through dumping at sea.

This, they said, could be be implemented in a shorter time frame and would be much less costly, apart from causing much less environmental damage.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Transport Minister Ian Borg unveiled a proposal to develop a 25-station, €6.2 billion underground metro system.

ADPD said the press announcement only conveyed "scant information".

It is clear, the green party said, that the government has reports by international consultancy firm Arup explaining their Metro proposals in detail.

“These reports have not been published yet. It is impossible to have a serious public consultation exercise if these reports are not made public. No serious discussion can take place in the absence of this information."

The project's website does not contain detailed information explaining the proposals being made, ADPD said.

The government's proposal.

According to the website, the consultants engaged to draw up the proposal also looked into other transportation options, including bus rapid transport, monorail systems and tram or surface light rail.

An options analysis was carried out and the metro was proposed as the most feasible, also in light of the country's narrow streets and car parking issues, the government said.

Above or underground?

ADPD said the main issue to be considered seriously is whether the proposed mass transport system should be mainly above ground or underground due to the huge amount of waste generated, primarily excavation waste.

The choice of a practically totally underground metro, the ADPD said, will inevitably lead to land reclamation.

“We disagree with this and large scale dumping at sea should be avoided. All cards should be placed on the table such that the public discussion can also assess the potential for a solution which is as far as possible overground,” the party said.

ADPD said the country needs a clear vision on transport and not a blurred proposal.

“In view of this it is necessary that government urgently publishes all the reports and studies that have been conducted. To date all we have had are PR stunts and very general information – logos and flashy video clips are not the information we need for a mature discussion. We call for a mature discussion with all the information available for public scrutiny,” they said.