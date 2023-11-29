Technical failures at two separate asphalt plants delayed road works on a key road in Burmarrad on Wednesday morning, Infrastructure Malta said as it apologised for the traffic that caused.

Motorists experienced heavy traffic jams in different localities across the island on Wednesday morning, with commuters from northern parts of the island especially badly impacted.

That was largely due to Burmarrad Road being closed to traffic in both directions for repairs.

The road was meant to reopen on Wednesday morning at 5am following overnight works, but road works stretched into the morning rush hour.

In a statement on social media, Infrastructure Malta blamed "simultaneous technical failures" at two asphalt plants that the agency had booked for night works for the delays. It added that the weather further hampered recovery efforts.

Burmarrad Road and areas leading to the road were reopened to traffic at 9.30am, instead of 5am as originally scheduled.

"There is no other way to say it than to sincerely apologise to road users for the inconvenience experienced this s morning," Infrastructure Malta said.

Closure of Mellieħa-Xemxija hill

But that was not the only issue northern commuters faced. Heavy traffic was also reported in Mellieħa, as commuters found the road leading to Xemxija, known as Selmun Hill, closed.

Cars stuck around a roundabout as they attempt to exit Mellieħa.

Infrastructure Malta acknowledged that it is carrying out works in the area. The road is limited to one lane until 5am, when both lanes are opened but traffic is slowed as it travels over a base asphalt layer.

Commuters were not impressed.

“Never ending story,” one person commented.

Photos sent to Times of Malta showed gridlock through the Manikata countryside, as motorists tried to use the narrow route to bypass the chaos in Xemxija and Burmarrad.

A long line of cars stuck in Manikata on Wednesday morning.

One frustrated driver provided a list to Times of Malta of the closed roads he came across on his morning commute.

"I am trying to go to work, I left from Mellieħa and Xemxija's main road is closed," he said. "All the roads closed at once... if I knew I would have rented a helicopter."

Councillor writes to minister

As frustration with the situation simmered online, Mellieħa local councillor Gabriel Micallef shared a letter he said he had sent to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia.

In it, he noted that the council and residents had not been consulted or informed about the Selmun Hill closure ahead of time and said there was a lack of planning around such key closures.

He asked for more resources to be allocated to the area to ease congestion issues.

"Witnessing such a disconnect between the authorities and community is disheartening. We deserve better treatment," Micallef wrote.

Parliament delayed

Wednesday's traffic jam also impacted Parliament's morning plenary sitting, as the 9am session began 20 minutes later, after Justice Minister Jonathan Attard arrived late for a debate on his portfolio.

It was the second time this month that MPs were delayed due to morning rush hour traffic.

Weeks ago drivers were involved in nationwide traffic chaos due to a huge Sigma convention that was being held close to the Marsa flyover.

Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia suggested that such large conventions should start after rush hour to avoid traffic jams.