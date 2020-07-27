A group of some 95 migrants who were drifting in Maltese waters will be brought into Malta.

Government sources told Times of Malta that the migrants had been rescued by the Armed Forces and were en route to the island, confirming a tweet put out by migrant emergency hotline Alarm Phone.

"According to several sources, the Armed Forces of Malta eventually rescued this group in distress. We don't know if there are any deaths as feared," the NGO wrote.

No information about their disembarkation time was available at the time of writing, though sources said that it would take some time for the group to be brought to shore as they were far out in open seas.

Early on Sunday morning, Alarm Phone said that group were floating in the Maltese Search and Rescue zone and their overcrowded vessel was taking in water.

Maltese and Italian authorities were informed of the situation over the weekend.

People on the boat could be heard saying "we are really dying!” and "we are drowning. What are they waiting for? That we die?", Alarm Phone said on Sunday.

Alarm Phone has repeatedly highlighted a lack of communication by Maltese sea rescue authorities, saying most of its calls and emails go unanswered and accusing the AFM of "hanging up the phone" on them.

The AFM has not commented on this latest rescue and an army spokesperson told Times of Malta on Saturday that they had no information about the group of 95 out at sea.