Roberta Metsola’s potential bid to become European Parliament president is being considered favourably by Italian parties that form part of her political grouping, Italian newspaper Domani has reported.

Metsola, an MEP who forms part of the right-of-centre European People's Party, currently serves as first vice-president of the European Parliament. She has been touted as a possible contender for parliament's top job, which should become vacant in January.

She has yet to confirm that she is gunning for the post and has instead said that she is "speaking to colleagues" to understand what they want from a future EP president.

Italy keen on southern EU candidate

According to Domani, a Metsola candidacy would be considered favourably by Italian parties that form part of the EPP grouping.

Italian MEPs see more common ground with a candidate from a southern EU member state, while EPP MEPs from German and Nordic countries seem to favour Dutch MEP Ester de Lange, Domenica said.

“Italy is betting on Metsola, especially since most MEPs from the Mediterranean are in favour of at least two major points - debt sharing and the easing of budgetary constraints on member states, with the second point being immigration,” the newspaper said.

Domani said that the centre-right Forza Italia and the more fringe Fratelli d'Italia parties were both keen on Metsola running and were eager to ensure that the country's right-wing parties backed a single candidate.

The newspaper reported that Metsola would not be chasing the votes of "right-wing populists and unionists" that form part of the EPP.

"But if they come, they will be welcomed," it added.

Focus on women

Metsola and de Lange have both been mentioned in the European press as frontrunners for the EP presidency. Should either be successful, they would become the second woman to be EP president since 1999.

All eyes were on Metsola after she temporarily stepped into the role last week, when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered her State of the European Union address.

Sitting EP president David Sassoli was struck ill before the session and Metsola stepped in to preside over the sitting in his stead.

The post of EP president is expected to become vacant in January when incumbent Sassoli’s two-and-a-half years in the role come to a close.

The presidency is normally divided between two major political parties throughout the parliament’s five-year legislature. Under the terms of a deal made in 2019, Sassoli - a Socialist & Democrat member - should be replaced by a member of the centre-right European People’s Party.

EPP chair Manfred Weber would appear to be the obvious candidate for that post. But Weber has made it clear he will not be contesting that role, choosing to instead put his energy towards being re-elected as EPP chair and eventually succeed Donald Tusk as president of the party.

With an appetite for more female leadership emerging in Brussels, that paves the way for senior candidates Metsola and de Lange to run for the EP top job.

Metsola’s proponents see her as a bridge-builder with an ability to reach across party divisions and find common ground with other groups, including the Socialists & Democrats and the Greens.