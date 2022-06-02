The fast ferry services between Malta and Gozo, launched a year ago, have not yet reached the financial goals of their operators.

Between them, Virtu Ferries Gozo and Gozo Fast Ferry made just under 10,000 trips in the first 10 months of operation, according to figures available.

The two ferries take 45 minutes to travel between Grand Harbour in Valletta and the Mġarr Harbour in Gozo, offering an alternative to the ferry crossing from Ċirkewwa.

A spokesperson for Virtu told Times of Malta yesterday that, while just under half a million passengers were ferried by both carriers, the “expected revenue targets have not been reached”.

We do know there is a demand for this high-speed passenger service and there is the space for it to continue to grow - Fast ferry operator

A spokesperson for Gozo Fast Ferry said that, although figures for the first year of operation were “encouraging”, there is “ample space for growth”.

Transport Ministry figures show that between June 2021 and April 2022, the fast ferries made 4,799 trips from Valletta to Mġarr and 5,172 trips on the way back. This makes an average of 995 trips per month.

In 10 months, the fast boats ferried 223,347 passengers from Valletta to Mġarr and 238,312 passengers back, averaging 46,165 passengers per month or 46 passengers per trip.

The vessels can each seat roughly 300 passengers.

Serving each other's customers

The two companies have recently reformed their ticketing systems so that a ticket bought from one company can be used on the other’s service.

“We are applying more of a passenger-oriented service, including code sharing tickets,” the Virtu spokesperson said.

“This makes it much easier for passengers to board the first trip available irrespective of the company.”

“The companies are still two distinct entities and still compete for market share.”

It also means that each can run less frequent trips.

Gozo Fast Ferry described the collaboration with Virtu on tickets and scheduling as a “win-win for both companies and the passengers”.

“We do know there is a demand for this high-speed passenger service between Valletta and Mġarr and there is the space for it to continue to grow,” the spokesperson said.

Asked about the changes in the fare system and the decision to remove the use of the Tallinja card to pay for trips, both companies agreed that fares needed to be revised as these were found to be too low and not commercially viable.

What do the passengers think?

Commuters who make regular use of the fast ferry service generally view it positively, except when it doesn’t operate due to bad weather.

A 21-year-old woman from Gozo, who asked for her name not to be published, said she had started to use the service every day from January.

“During the winter months it’s not always reliable as the ferry cannot withstand the bad weather,” she said.

“I find it convenient as I can afford to leave home later when using the fast ferry. However, they often leave it a little late to announce that the ferry will not be operating when the weather is bad. Then I have to scramble to catch the Gozo Channel ferry, as I have to leave home earlier for that.”

On the whole though, she the service to be reliable and efficient for commuting between home in Gozo and her job in Valletta.

RELATED STORIES Watch: Two fast ferry services to Gozo. How do they compare?

Not enough after-work fast ferry trips for Gozitans working in Malta

“The gap in between trips is a little annoying. If I happen to finish work a little early it leaves me waiting around a little bit.

“I suppose the fees are a little expensive, but when I consider the fact that I’m in Valletta within 45 minutes, I think that in the long run, it’s affordable.”

Estelle Scicluna, president of the Gozo University Group, said that in a recent survey among members, 30 per cent said the fast ferry was their preferred way of getting to university.

“The majority were favourable towards the fast ferry, with a significant proportion of the students saying they use it whenever possible to commute to their lectures on campus,” Scicluna said.

“The biggest issue students face when the ferry doesn’t operate due to bad weather is the rerouting of the X300 bus,” she continued.

“Often we are advised too late in the day on how alternative arrangements will work, which students say causes frustration and panic.”

“While the fast ferry has improved the situation somewhat, students still find that their options to commute daily to campus are a bit limited.”