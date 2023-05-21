After three years of intense preparation, there are high expectations for Team Malta in the forthcoming Games of the Small States of Europe in Malta.

The Maltese Olympic Committee, buoyed by the strong backing of SportMalta and the National Development and Social Fund, have left no stone unturned to give its athletes their best possible preparation.

Charlene Attard, the MOC Director of Sport, has been one the masterminds behind Team Malta’s technical preparation and said that the sound investment on both the athletes and Maltese sport in general has left an indelible mark.

“This is the third time that Malta is hosting the Games of the Small States of Europe,” Attard said.

