Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City’s role in the European Super League controversy is a “closed chapter” as he urged his players to focus on clinching the Premier League title after Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

City signed up to the breakaway Super League on Sunday, only to start the collapse of the tournament 48 hours later when they became the first club to officially pull out after a furious public backlash.

Guardiola’s side ignored the off-field drama to come from behind for a vital victory at Villa Park as the Premier League leaders moved 11 points clear of second placed Manchester United.

