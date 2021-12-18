Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be able to lead his side for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle after testing negative for coronavirus.

Guardiola was forced to cancel a pre-match press conference on Friday after returning an inconclusive test result earlier in the day.

However, a follow-up PCR test has cleared the Catalan to take charge of the league leaders at St James’ Park.

That match is one of just five Premier League games still scheduled to go ahead this weekend due to a series of postponements as a result of rapidly rising case numbers of Covid-19 in Britain.

