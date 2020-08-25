Guidelines on the reopening of schools need to be issued immediately so that all schools in Malta can prepare effectively for the next academic year, the Independent Schools’ Association (ISA) said.

The education authorities kicked off a series of meetings with teachers on Monday to discuss the reopening of schools in just over a month.

Despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the government has repeatedly said it planned to reopen schools on September 28. Schools were shut for the rest of the scholastic year in March, when the first cases of coronavirus were first detected.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ISA said any school reopening can only occur if all entities and citizens of Malta realise that there is a strong correlation between decreasing the R factor and its transmission rate within the community, and the safe reopening schools.

It is only by responding to the current spike in proactive, responsible and effective ways that we will be able to enjoy the return to physical schooling, it said.

Guidelines, it said, needed to stipulate whether physical distancing is recommended in classrooms, transport considerations and the composure of bubbles/clusters, if this is to be the indicated way forward. Otherwise, schools may have to take their own decisions on how to proceed.

It called on the authorities to issue the guidelines immediately so that all the stakeholders (heads of schools, educators and parents) may take stock of the situation and plan accordingly.

It thanked health and other frontline workers and said it remained committed to collaborate and engage in fruitful dialogue and discussion with the authorities in the best interest of all school children in Malta.