Gzira local council has launched a petition again the relocation of a fuel station to part of the garden alongside the yacht marina.

The fuel station is currently located next to the bridge leading to Manoel Island, about 100 metres from the popular garden on the Gżira strand. It is being relocated because of a “road widening exercise”.

The council said the fuel station would take up 930 square metres of the garden at a time when the people needed more greenery and open spaces.

The petition calls on the government and parliament to safeguard Gzira garden in its entirety.

Children had nowhere else where to play in Gzira, the council said. The 20,000 square metre garden is also a lung for the nearby densely populated localities. https://parlament.mt/en/petition?id=95