Erling Haaland scored twice on his return to the city of his birth as Manchester City climbed back up to second in the Premier League with a 3-1 win at Leeds.

The Norwegian spent his early years in Yorkshire as his father Alfe Inge played for Leeds, but Haaland showed no mercy as City got their Premier League title challenge back on track.

Pep Guardiola’s men moved to within five points of Arsenal at the top of the table as they bounced back from a shock defeat to Brentford before the World Cup.

