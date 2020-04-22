A man tried to escape twice from the Ħal Far open centre, currently under mandatory quarantine, in the span of a few hours.

On both occasions, the person was apprehended by the security forces guarding the centre.

He will now face thousands of euros in fines for breaking quarantine laws.



The government said that early on Wednesday, members of the Armed Forces of Malta had apprehended the man, who was placed in another part of the centre. He tried to escape from there some time later.

On the second occasion, he was apprehended by the police as he had not yet made it outside the centre.

AFM members are providing security around the centre, which has been placed under lockdown after a number of residents tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents who test positive are being held in a separate medical facility, to ensure they are isolated from others. The man who tried to escape was not among them.

The government said that regulations concerning mandatory quarantine breaches will apply in this case. People caught breaching mandatory quarantine are being fined €3,000 each time.