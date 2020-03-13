Police officers have begun carrying out spot checks at the homes declared by those affected by quarantine regulations, the Police Force said on Facebook.

Spot checks are being carried out to make sure that those who should be in mandatory quarantine are following the requirement.

“Following a training session held this morning at the Environmental Health Directorate, police officers from the Administrative Law Enforcement Unit (ALE), together with the Public Health Officers today started carrying out random inspections at places of residence declared by persons affected by quarantine regulations.”

"We are doing our duties and you should do yours too. Please observe quarantine regulations and take all necessary precautions to ensure your safety and that of others."

Following an announcement on Friday, people flying into Malta are to spend 14 days in mandatory quarantine.