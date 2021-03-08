A planned 10-storey residential complex replacing the former Halland Hotel will increase population density and not give anything back to the community, the Swieqi Local Council has warned ahead of an appeal hearing this week.

The development, which is set to replace the hotel overlooking Wied Għomor, was granted permission at the end of 2018.

The project is being proposed by Tumas Group’s Halland Developments Company and its architect is Ray Demicoli.

On Sunday, this newspaper revealed that in 2019, 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech and former Planning Authority (PA) chairman Johann Buttigieg had met and spoken about a redesign of the project development.

Residents who are appealing the decision and are being represented by architect Joanna Spiteri Staines, claim the case officer’s report about the development application is “flawed and biased”.

The project’s objectors, which include the Swieqi local council, have flagged their concern that the hotel was built over 30 per cent of the site but the approved complex will take up 100 per cent at ground level.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.

Why is every square inch being built up?

Perit Anton Valentino, on behalf of the local council, said that while Ibraġ neighbours will face increased traffic and air and noise pollution, the new complex will not give anything back to the community.

“This is the selfish nature and total failure of planning and over-development in the country: taking too much from the community,” he said.

“The complex, built to the very edge of the perimeter as allowed by law, will have an obscene impact on the valley.”

Before. 3D photomontage by Openwork studio, provided by Joanna Spiteri Staines. Slide to see after After. 3D photomontage by Openwork studio, provided by Joanna Spiteri Staines

Slide to see before and after 3D photomontages by Openwork studio, provided by Joanna Spiteri Staines.

'A concrete mammoth'

Valentino noted that most of the neighbouring dwellings are villas, which are usually surrounded by open space and greenery – a missing aspect from the new project.

Even the highest block of apartments in the area, reaching five storeys, is surrounded by green, open space.

“It is disgusting that a recent planning application amending the original permit, as well as a new application, are proposing that every single tree which was originally planned along the project’s edge overlooking the valley should be replaced by terraces... that way the concrete mammoth can be exposed in all its glory,” he said.

Mayor Noel Muscat said the council was not against development but in favour of quality development, which was something to have been expected from the group of companies behind the development.

“Why is every square inch being built up? The complex, housing over 70 apartments, will be close to a main road and will have no outdoor facilities for the benefit of the same residents, let alone the Ibraġ community,” said Muscat, who has seen the locality’s population growing from 10,000 to over 16,000 people in eight years.

Muscat added that when the Planning Authority consider applications for development, it should weigh the number of additional residents against the locality’s accessibility, open spaces and parking spots.

“This huge project failed on all three counts,” he said.